Picture perfect seasons greetings in a card: A Rose family tradition
Friends and extended family of Dr. and Mrs. John Rose Jr. could count on holiday photo greetings the couple always sent to mark the season and the years. In spring of 1959, the Stafford County couple and their growing family had moved into a house Rose had designed himself at Oakleigh Place in Ferry Farms subdivision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|1
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC