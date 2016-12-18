Marine from Milo dies in Virginia crash

A 20-year-old Marine from Milo died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Virginia, according to a report published by the Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Another Marine he was traveling with, 22-year-old John Akins Jr. of Quitman, Georgia, was injured and taken to a Fredericksburg hospital, the Free Lance-Star reported.

