Man involved in deadly Fredericksburg shootout pleads guilty

More details of a deadly August shootout at a Fredericksburg apartment complex emerged on Wednesday as one of the men involved pleaded guilty to several charges. Fernando Vintinelli Booker, 31, of Fredericksburg pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to malicious wounding, unlawful wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.