Interfaith families mix Christmas, Hanukkah traditions this year
This year, Alane Callander's Christmas Eve dinner will include brisket and sweet potato latkes in addition to ham and scalloped potatoes. That's because the first night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve this year, for only the fourth time since 1900.
