Fredericksburg gun give-back yields 28 weapons

Turning in an old pistol during the city's annual gun give-back event Dec. 10 was "a win-win-win," according to a note attached to the firearm. The donor added that giving the pistol to the Fredericksburg Police Department would result in a $100 donation by philanthropist Doris Buffett to a local charity, and ended the note with a heart-shaped exclamation point.

