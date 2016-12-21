Editorial: Project could bring rail improvements

An Amtrak train passes through the Spotsylvania VRE station on its way to Fredericksburg.Work on the 2.5-mile third track from the new Spotsylvania Virginia Railway Express station is nearly finished. An Amtrak train passes through the Spotsylvania VRE station on its way to Fredericksburg.Work on the 2.5-mile third track from the new Spotsylvania Virginia Railway Express station is nearly finished.

