CFPB sues four pawnbrokers for alleged TILA and CFPA violations
The CFPB announced that it has sued four Virginia-based pawnbrokers in lawsuits filed in a Virginia federal district court for alleged violations of the Truth in Lending Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Act in connection with closed-end "pawn" loans made by the companies. The defendants are: Spotsylvania Gold & Pawn, Inc. ; Fredericksburg Pawn, Inc. ; Pawn U.S.A., Inc. ; and A to Z Pawn, Inc. Each of the complaints allege that the defendant charged various fees, such as fees for "interest," "storage," "service," "appraisal," and "setup," that were part of the finance charge and therefore required to be included in the calculation of the annual percentage rate.
