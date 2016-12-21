Cash reward offered to help find miss...

Cash reward offered to help find missing Fredericksburg woman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: NBC12

The Fredericksburg Police Department is now offering a cash reward to help find a 32-year-old woman last seen in late October. The police department says Rochelle Renee Simms was reported missing just after 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 when she did not return home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD Dec 14 Dave 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Katrina 8
Moving to Fredericksburg VA Dec 8 Anonymous 1
News Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi... Nov '16 mylifematters 1
Rick Mitchell of Family Motors Oct '16 Frustrated 1
Rick Mitchell of Family Motors Oct '16 Frustrated 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,347 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC