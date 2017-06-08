Three people killed in crash on SH 16...

Three people killed in crash on SH 16 near Fredericksburg

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Seven days into what is dubbed the "100 deadliest days for teenager drivers," an SUV with four teenagers on board was involved in a car crash that ultimately killed three people Wednesday night in Gillespie County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. on State Highway 16 approximately 20 miles south of Fredericksburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crooked Pastor of greater Grace Church 18 hr raindancer 1
Looking for quick fun Jun 15 chilli 2
horny and looking now Jun 15 chilli 1
lone star candy bar Jun 9 pop 1
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 47
News Racism in Kerrville: An Introduction (May '10) Jun 7 yidfellas v USA 2
f.i.s.d. sucks now (Feb '09) Jun 6 Anonymous 6
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,749 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC