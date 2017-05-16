Thomas Vidal, missing Fredericksburg man
Fredericksburg police said Thomas Vidal, 75, was last seen at TriStar Care Center, located at 619 West Live Oak, around 7:10 p.m. He left on foot. Vidal is described as being 6' 01" tall, weighing 157 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes.
