Thomas Vidal, missing Fredericksburg man

Thomas Vidal, missing Fredericksburg man

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Fredericksburg police said Thomas Vidal, 75, was last seen at TriStar Care Center, located at 619 West Live Oak, around 7:10 p.m. He left on foot. Vidal is described as being 6' 01" tall, weighing 157 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Tue Disgusted Ingram ... 44
METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16) Tue Disgusted Ingram ... 18
Maria Castillo May 14 Terminator 1
fbg pd (Oct '15) May 10 Random as can be 37
Stolen chandelier May 3 Random as can be 3
GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators) Apr 30 Dbnnck 2
Red head at taco casa Apr '17 Thatbitch 3
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC