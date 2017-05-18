Rocket launches at Fredericksburg thi...

Rocket launches at Fredericksburg this weekend

The public is invited to visit "Rockets 2017" this weekend near Fredericksburg TX and watch Texas high school rocketeers launch more than 80 rockets May 18-21. These students, who are in the SystemsGo STEM program, will launch on Stewart Ranch at Willow City, Texas, near Fredericksburg.

