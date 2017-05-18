Rocket launches at Fredericksburg this weekend
The public is invited to visit "Rockets 2017" this weekend near Fredericksburg TX and watch Texas high school rocketeers launch more than 80 rockets May 18-21. These students, who are in the SystemsGo STEM program, will launch on Stewart Ranch at Willow City, Texas, near Fredericksburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Castillo
|May 14
|Terminator
|1
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|May 11
|TNH3109
|43
|fbg pd (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Random as can be
|37
|Stolen chandelier
|May 3
|Random as can be
|3
|GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators)
|Apr 30
|Dbnnck
|2
|Red head at taco casa
|Apr '17
|Thatbitch
|3
|Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|sara69
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC