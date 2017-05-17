Better get your peaches early, Fredericksburg peach growers warn | Relish...

The first Hill Country peaches are popping up at restaurants and roadside stands, but the farmers who grow them warn that this year's peach season isn't going to be so great this year. I'm usually a skeptic about "shortages" just ahead of peak buying times, but I've been talking with peach growers in the Fredericksburg area for many years, and they don't exaggerate when there's a problem.

