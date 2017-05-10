Beaumont landscape artist loses battl...

Beaumont landscape artist loses battle with Lou Gehrig's disease

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

James P. Black, a Beaumont artist known for vibrant landscape paintings on display throughout the country, died Monday after a year-long battle with Lou Gehrig 's disease, said his stepdaughter Adasha Knight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maria Castillo 17 hr Terminator 1
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) May 11 TNH3109 43
fbg pd (Oct '15) May 10 Random as can be 37
Stolen chandelier May 3 Random as can be 3
GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators) Apr 30 Dbnnck 2
Red head at taco casa Apr 16 Thatbitch 3
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) Apr 15 sara69 6
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC