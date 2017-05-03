Album Review: Ruthie Foster's "Joy Comes Back"
Rich and varied, the music of the South stretches out into folk, gospel, R&B, and rock. At the intersection of all these genres you'll find Ruthie Foster, one of Texas' most treasured and accomplished musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen chandelier
|16 hr
|Random as can be
|3
|GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators)
|Apr 30
|Dbnnck
|2
|Red head at taco casa
|Apr 16
|Thatbitch
|3
|Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 15
|sara69
|6
|Looking for Ranch
|Mar '17
|johnsonronaldl1
|1
|Chill
|Mar '17
|Jack
|4
|Snapchat trade
|Mar '17
|Letsdoit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC