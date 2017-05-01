Lack of winter chill temps a concern ...

Lack of winter chill temps a concern for fruit growers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

Apple growers in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona say winter chill hours, loosely defined as the number of winter hours the temperature lingers between 32 and 45 degrees, are critical in order for trees to bud. Peaches also at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators) Sun Dbnnck 2
Red head at taco casa Apr 16 Thatbitch 3
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) Apr 15 sara69 6
Looking for Ranch Mar '17 johnsonronaldl1 1
Chill Mar '17 Jack 4
Snapchat trade Mar '17 Letsdoit 1
stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16) Feb '17 Tourist location 2
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC