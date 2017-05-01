Lack of winter chill temps a concern for fruit growers
Apple growers in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona say winter chill hours, loosely defined as the number of winter hours the temperature lingers between 32 and 45 degrees, are critical in order for trees to bud. Peaches also at risk.
