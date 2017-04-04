Fredericksburg PD arrest man after SWAT standoff
FREDRICKSBURG, Texas - Fredricksburg police say a man is in the Gillespie County Jail Wednesday morning after a nearly 9-hour standoff at a local motel. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police got a call that Honore Lia, 43, was holding a knife to his girlfriend's throat at the Dietzel Motel in Fredericksburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red head at taco casa
|Apr 16
|Thatbitch
|3
|Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 15
|sara69
|6
|GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators)
|Mar 28
|jimflip
|1
|Looking for Ranch
|Mar '17
|johnsonronaldl1
|1
|Chill
|Mar '17
|Jack
|4
|Snapchat trade
|Mar '17
|Letsdoit
|1
|stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Tourist location
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC