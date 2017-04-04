Fredericksburg PD arrest man after SWAT standoff

FREDRICKSBURG, Texas - Fredricksburg police say a man is in the Gillespie County Jail Wednesday morning after a nearly 9-hour standoff at a local motel. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police got a call that Honore Lia, 43, was holding a knife to his girlfriend's throat at the Dietzel Motel in Fredericksburg.

