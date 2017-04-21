FILE - A glass of wine

FILE - A glass of wine

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

On Monday, Texas lawmakers will take up a bill that would require a wine marketed as "Texas wine" to be made with 100 percent Texas grapes, rather than 75 percent under current law. "There are some large wineries in the state of Texas that use blending of other grapes from out of state, because those grapes are less expensive," Isaac said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators) 15 hr Dbnnck 2
Red head at taco casa Apr 16 Thatbitch 3
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) Apr 15 sara69 6
Looking for Ranch Mar '17 johnsonronaldl1 1
Chill Mar '17 Jack 4
Snapchat trade Mar '17 Letsdoit 1
stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16) Feb '17 Tourist location 2
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC