Exploring the Charm of the Hill Country Film Festival

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Austin Chronicle

It's hard to compete with the major film festivals of Texas, but the Hill Country Film Festival promises moviegoers a different kind of experience than SXSW or the Dallas International, one where the audience is not only immersed in the character-driven narratives of the showcase but in the rustic setting of small town Texas.

