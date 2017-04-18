Experts: Texas peach crop challenged by lack of cold weather
Winter pretty much stood up South-Central Texas this year, and the neglect is showing in this season's scanty crop of Hill Country peaches. "Some things bloomed really extended and long, and some didn't take, so it's been really an interesting year," peach grower Russ Studebaker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red head at taco casa
|Apr 16
|Thatbitch
|3
|Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 15
|sara69
|6
|GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators)
|Mar 28
|jimflip
|1
|Looking for Ranch
|Mar '17
|johnsonronaldl1
|1
|Chill
|Mar '17
|Jack
|4
|Snapchat trade
|Mar '17
|Letsdoit
|1
|stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Tourist location
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC