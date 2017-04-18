Experts: Texas peach crop challenged ...

Experts: Texas peach crop challenged by lack of cold weather

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Winter pretty much stood up South-Central Texas this year, and the neglect is showing in this season's scanty crop of Hill Country peaches. "Some things bloomed really extended and long, and some didn't take, so it's been really an interesting year," peach grower Russ Studebaker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Red head at taco casa Apr 16 Thatbitch 3
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) Apr 15 sara69 6
GC Sutherland Ranch (13th Floor Elevators) Mar 28 jimflip 1
Looking for Ranch Mar '17 johnsonronaldl1 1
Chill Mar '17 Jack 4
Snapchat trade Mar '17 Letsdoit 1
stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16) Feb '17 Tourist location 2
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC