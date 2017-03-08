Visit Luckenbach and Fredericksburg For Wildflower Season

Canvased with colorful wildflowers in the spring and teeming with Texas charm year-round, Fredericksburg and nearby Luckenbach offer visitors a trip to Hill Country heaven. Featuring rich history and heritage and an impressive roster of wineries, musical lineups, restaurants, and shops, these two Texas treasures sit less than 80 miles from Austin, making them ideal destinations for a day trip or weekend getaway.

