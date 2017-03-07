The Pacific Combat Zone Comes Alive i...

The Pacific Combat Zone Comes Alive in Fredericksburg

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

One of the highlights that sets the National Museum of the Pacific War apart from other museums is its WWII Pacific Combat Living History Program. The program brings history to life for visitors through weapon and equipment demonstrations, and a live battle reenactment with special effects, a tank and WWII flamethrower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat trade Fri Letsdoit 1
Red head at taco casa Fri Thatguy 1
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) Mar 8 Vernon S Icke-USA... 5
Chill Feb 27 Go Buffs 3
stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16) Feb 25 Tourist location 2
One night stand Feb 18 Becky 5
Stolen chandelier Feb 17 Wall Flower 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC