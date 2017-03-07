The Pacific Combat Zone Comes Alive in Fredericksburg
One of the highlights that sets the National Museum of the Pacific War apart from other museums is its WWII Pacific Combat Living History Program. The program brings history to life for visitors through weapon and equipment demonstrations, and a live battle reenactment with special effects, a tank and WWII flamethrower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat trade
|Fri
|Letsdoit
|1
|Red head at taco casa
|Fri
|Thatguy
|1
|Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 8
|Vernon S Icke-USA...
|5
|Chill
|Feb 27
|Go Buffs
|3
|stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|Tourist location
|2
|One night stand
|Feb 18
|Becky
|5
|Stolen chandelier
|Feb 17
|Wall Flower
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC