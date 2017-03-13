the Hat Squad: Robert James Waller

the Hat Squad: Robert James Waller

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Inner Toob

Robert James Waller, whose bestselling, bittersweet 1992 novel "The Bridges of Madison County" was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood and a Broadway musical, has died in Texas, according to a longtime friend. He was 77. Waller died early Friday at his home in Fredericksburg, Texas, said his friend Scott Cawelti of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inner Toob.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chill 10 hr Jack 4
Snapchat trade Mar 10 Letsdoit 1
Red head at taco casa Mar 10 Thatguy 1
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) Mar 8 Vernon S Icke-USA... 5
stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16) Feb 25 Tourist location 2
One night stand Feb 18 Becky 5
Stolen chandelier Feb 17 Wall Flower 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,677,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC