Robert James Waller, - Bridges of Mad...

Robert James Waller, - Bridges of Madison County' Author,...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: SFGate

Robert James Waller, who wrote the bestselling 1992 book, "The Bridges of Madison County," has died at the age of 77. His famous book made the writer a multimillionaire after it was made into a film starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood. It was also turned into a Broadway musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Ranch 19 hr johnsonronaldl1 1
Chill Sun Jack 4
Snapchat trade Mar 10 Letsdoit 1
Red head at taco casa Mar 10 Thatguy 1
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) Mar 8 Vernon S Icke-USA... 5
stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16) Feb 25 Tourist location 2
One night stand Feb '17 Becky 5
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,266 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC