Linda Muegge and scene of her 2007 murder in Fredericksburg

Tuesday Mar 28

The death of a woman who was found in her Fredericksburg home after a fire was determined to be a homicide in 2007 is still unsolved. Since then, the Texas Department of Public Safety has had few leads as to who killed her.

