HCM hosts seminar on diabetes management
The Hill Country Memorial Wellness Center announces the spring schedule for its "Be Well with Diabetes" seminars for individuals with diabetes and their caregivers. "If you have diabetes, taking extra care of yourself is so important," said Thornton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
