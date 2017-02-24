Heading out on a hike with the family...

Heading out on a hike with the family? Read this book first

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Austin American Statesman

It is going to be a perfectly beautiful weekend - a perfect weekend for going on a hike with the family. To inspire you, take a look at "Families on Foot: Urban Hikes to Backyard Treks and National Park Adventures" by Jennifer Pharr Davis and Brew Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody know the girl that hangs out with ... (Aug '10) 12 hr Vernon S Icke-USA... 5
Chill Feb 27 Go Buffs 3
stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16) Feb 25 Tourist location 2
One night stand Feb 18 Becky 5
Stolen chandelier Feb 17 Wall Flower 1
Apartments or houses for rent Feb 7 Info please 1
Stacey Jan '17 Luther 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC