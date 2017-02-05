Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTOR...

Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORSA Acquires Coldwell Banker First National, REALTORSA

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORSA has acquired San Marcos, Texas-based Coldwell Banker First National, REALTORSA , the company recently announced. Coldwell Banker First National, founded in 1978, is led by broker/owner Diane Sanders.

Fredericksburg, TX

