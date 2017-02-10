Armadillo's Leap opens second winery ...

Armadillo's Leap opens second winery tasting room in Fredericksburg | Liquid

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Austin American Statesman

Arianna Auber / American-Statesman. From the founders of Pedernales Cellars, Armadillo's Leap Winery offers a fun tasting room experience at its 290 location, with a gorgeous outdoor patio framed by grapevines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chill Feb 27 Go Buffs 3
stabbing at sk8 park (Jul '16) Feb 25 Tourist location 2
One night stand Feb 18 Becky 5
Stolen chandelier Feb 17 Wall Flower 1
Apartments or houses for rent Feb 7 Info please 1
Stacey Jan '17 Luther 1
Meth bust (Oct '15) Jan '17 brainie ack 7
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC