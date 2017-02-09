VITA program helped San Antonio resid...

VITA program helped San Antonio residents get $60M in tax refunds

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteer Alma Lopez processes an income tax filing Friday for taxpayer Mario Pina at the YWCA on Castroville Road. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteer Alma Lopez processes an income tax filing Friday for taxpayer Mario Pina at the YWCA on Castroville Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One night stand Thu jmpidotnet 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
Apartments or houses for rent Tue Info please 1
Stacey Jan 25 Luther 1
Meth bust (Oct '15) Jan 23 brainie ack 7
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Jan 13 Jenn 3
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Jan 13 I_do_56 42
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC