VIDEO: Boy Scout leader eats 23 ghost peppers for fundraiser
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - An Assistant Scoutmaster for a Fredericksburg Boy Scout troop took on a fiery challenge to raise money. In the YouTube video you can see Johnny scarfing down 23 ghost peppers to benefit Troop 137.
