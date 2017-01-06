VIDEO: Boy Scout leader eats 23 ghost...

VIDEO: Boy Scout leader eats 23 ghost peppers for fundraiser

Friday Jan 6

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - An Assistant Scoutmaster for a Fredericksburg Boy Scout troop took on a fiery challenge to raise money. In the YouTube video you can see Johnny scarfing down 23 ghost peppers to benefit Troop 137.

