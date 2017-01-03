Town formerly known as Bikinis, Texas...

Town formerly known as Bikinis, Texas, listed for sale A former Texas ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WSOCTV

Bikinis, Texas owner Doug Guller and Carmen Electra unveil a cast of her bust as Carmen is inducted into the Bikinis Hall Of Fame at Bikinis, TX on July 13, 2013 in Fredericksburg, Texas. BANKERSMITH, Texas - A former Texas ghost town that was transformed, albeit briefly, into a controversial tourist destination by an Austin-based "breastaurant" chain has been listed for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16) Jan 2 unconcerned citizen 17
Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16) Dec 28 PCLivod1975 8
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Jail 2
Nurse Dec 19 sincere citizen 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Ex-Deputy Sues Llano Sheriff For Cover-Up (Sep '07) Dec 13 kellyfest 487
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,060 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,706

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC