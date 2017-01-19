Texas lawmaker sends letter to "Islam...

Texas lawmaker sends letter to "Islamic Leaders" surveying their beliefs

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Texas Tribune

Ahead of Texas Muslim Capitol Day scheduled for later this month, freshman state Rep. Kyle Biedermann , R-Fredericksburg, sent a letter to mosque leaders and Muslim student associations across the state, asking them to fill out a poll about their beliefs. In a letter dated Jan. 11 and signed by Biedermann, Muslim Texans were asked to state whether they support efforts to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, the "Declaration of Muslim Reform Movement" and a pledge regarding the safety of former Muslims.

