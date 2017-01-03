Texas Boy Scout leader eats 23 ghost peppers to raise money...
A Texas Boy Scout leader with an iron stomach recently devoured 23 of one of the world's hottest peppers to help raise money for his troop. The man - likely now a new fan of baby wipes - scarfed down nearly two dozen of the fearsome ghost peppers last month in a YouTube video to help a scholarship drive.
