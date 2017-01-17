Pair of Photography Workshops Offered...

Pair of Photography Workshops Offered by Local Professional

Registration is now underway for two photography workshops set to begin January 31 to kick off the new year. Conducted by local professional photographer Jeannette Joy Hormuth and hosted by Hoffman Haus in Fredericksburg, the workshops, "Exploring Camera Basics in Depth" and "Learning to See Creatively" offer hands-on learning opportunities for beginner to avid photographers alike.

