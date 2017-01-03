OLLI-TTU Hill Country kick-off on Jan 20

Lifelong learners age 50 and older are invited to help "kick off" the Spring 2017 semester of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in the Hill Country on Friday, Jan 20, at the Texas Tech University Higher Education Teaching Site at Fredericksburg, 2818 East U.S. Hwy 290. The event begins with a social at 5:30 pm, followed by a seated dinner by My Own Chef at 6 pm.

