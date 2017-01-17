Mosques get Sharia poll

A Central Texas lawmaker has sent letters to mosques across Texas asking Islamic leaders to answer questions about their support for Sharia law, a move critics decried as a calculated effort to intimidate Muslims who planned to visit the Capitol. In anticipation of Texas Muslim Capitol Day on Jan. 31, Rep. Kyle Biedermann, a Republican from Fredericksburg, and two American Islamic organizations sent a poll that asks mosque leaders to indicate their support for three documents.

