Man admits to making false bomb threa...

Man admits to making false bomb threats against 4 schools

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Valley Morning Star

The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reported Monday that 20-year-old Rueben D. Byon pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to four counts of communicating false information of planned bombs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One night stand 7 hr Bib 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Stacey Jan 25 Luther 1
Meth bust (Oct '15) Jan 23 brainie ack 7
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Jan 13 Jenn 3
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Jan 13 I_do_56 42
METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16) Jan 2 unconcerned citizen 17
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,433,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC