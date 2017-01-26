ACLU Condemns Rep. Biedermann's Musli...

ACLU Condemns Rep. Biedermann's Muslim Loyalty Oath

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

The ACLU of Texas responded today to a letter sent by state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, to Muslim leaders in Texas demanding they "renounce, repudiate, and oppose" radical interpretations of Islam with an open letter of its own. In a full-page ad in the San Antonio Express-News , the ACLU of Texas condemned Rep. Biedermann's Muslim loyalty oath as an affront to the First Amendment principles of free speech, free exercise of religion and free association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr LuftPharts 1,066
Stacey 17 hr Luther 1
One night stand Wed Luther 1
Meth bust (Oct '15) Jan 23 brainie ack 7
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Jan 13 Jenn 3
Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07) Jan 13 I_do_56 42
METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16) Jan 2 unconcerned citizen 17
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC