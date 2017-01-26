ACLU Condemns Rep. Biedermann's Muslim Loyalty Oath

The ACLU of Texas responded today to a letter sent by state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, to Muslim leaders in Texas demanding they "renounce, repudiate, and oppose" radical interpretations of Islam with an open letter of its own. In a full-page ad in the San Antonio Express-News , the ACLU of Texas condemned Rep. Biedermann's Muslim loyalty oath as an affront to the First Amendment principles of free speech, free exercise of religion and free association.

