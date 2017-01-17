Accident claims one life
Texas DPS, Bandera County Sheriff's Department officers and Bandera Fire Department personnel worked, diligently, to control traffic and process the scene of a fatal accident on St Hwy 173 N on Sunday, Jan. 15. According to Texas Department of Public Safety information: "The driver of a 1995 Lincoln passenger car was traveling south on SH 173 and pulled over onto the southbound shoulder. For reasons unknown, the driver attempted a U-turn from the shoulder when it was unsafe to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Jan 13
|Jenn
|3
|Kerr County Crooked Law Enforcement (Mar '07)
|Jan 13
|I_do_56
|42
|METHAMPHETAMINE Will the punishment fit the cri... (May '16)
|Jan 2
|unconcerned citizen
|17
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 28
|PCLivod1975
|8
|Nurse
|Dec '16
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC