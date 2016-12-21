Rain may have been factor in crash th...

Rain may have been factor in crash that killed 4 in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: KAUZ

Authorities say they're still investigating a three-vehicle collision in Central Texas that killed four people but say rainy weather could have been a factor. Texas Department of Public safety officials said Sunday that rain could have been a factor in the collision Saturday on U.S. 290 just outside Fredericksburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Fri Jail 2
Nurse Dec 19 sincere citizen 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Ex-Deputy Sues Llano Sheriff For Cover-Up (Sep '07) Dec 13 kellyfest 487
jen wilke Dec 6 Scambuster420 1
Fredericksburgs Dirty Secret, Drugs (Aug '12) Dec 6 Scambuster420 10
Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16) Dec 5 JANE PEREZ CANTU 7
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,885

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC