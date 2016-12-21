Rain may have been factor in crash that killed 4 in Texas
Authorities say they're still investigating a three-vehicle collision in Central Texas that killed four people but say rainy weather could have been a factor. Texas Department of Public safety officials said Sunday that rain could have been a factor in the collision Saturday on U.S. 290 just outside Fredericksburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Fri
|Jail
|2
|Nurse
|Dec 19
|sincere citizen
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|Ex-Deputy Sues Llano Sheriff For Cover-Up (Sep '07)
|Dec 13
|kellyfest
|487
|jen wilke
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|1
|Fredericksburgs Dirty Secret, Drugs (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|10
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 5
|JANE PEREZ CANTU
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC