Don Day named Downtowner of the Year by Texas Downtown Association
In November, the Texas Downtown Association honored McKinney City Council member Don Day the 2016 Downtowner of the Year. The Downtowner of the Year award recognizes an individual who has shown longtime exemplary commitment to downtown revitalization through time given, resources and leadership.
