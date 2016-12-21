Don Day named Downtowner of the Year ...

Don Day named Downtowner of the Year by Texas Downtown Association

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: North Texas e-News

In November, the Texas Downtown Association honored McKinney City Council member Don Day the 2016 Downtowner of the Year. The Downtowner of the Year award recognizes an individual who has shown longtime exemplary commitment to downtown revitalization through time given, resources and leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Fri Jail 2
Nurse Dec 19 sincere citizen 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Ex-Deputy Sues Llano Sheriff For Cover-Up (Sep '07) Dec 13 kellyfest 487
jen wilke Dec 6 Scambuster420 1
Fredericksburgs Dirty Secret, Drugs (Aug '12) Dec 6 Scambuster420 10
Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16) Dec 5 JANE PEREZ CANTU 7
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Fredericksburg, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,867

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC