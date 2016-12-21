Deadly Hill Country wreck claims 3, s...

Deadly Hill Country wreck claims 3, sends 6 to the hospital

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Three motorists are dead and six more are in the hospital after a three-car collision outside the city of Fredericksburg, according to Gillespie County Sherrif's reports. EMS responded to calls for a major accident at U.S. 290 near FM 1376 just before noon Saturday, finding the three victims dead on arrival.

