Deadly Hill Country wreck claims 3, sends 6 to the hospital
Three motorists are dead and six more are in the hospital after a three-car collision outside the city of Fredericksburg, according to Gillespie County Sherrif's reports. EMS responded to calls for a major accident at U.S. 290 near FM 1376 just before noon Saturday, finding the three victims dead on arrival.
