Deadly crash prompts TxDOT to lower speed limit on US 290 near Fredericksburg

Within a few weeks after a three-vehicle crash claimed the lives of four people on US 290 in Gillespie County, the Texas Department of Transportation is moving forward with lowering the speed limit on the main artery between Fredericksburg and Stonewall. After the Dec. 3 crash, TxDOT says community members requested a speed study on the 14-mile section on US 290.

