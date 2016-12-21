Artist exhibit and workshops
The featured artists in the exhibit from Dec. 10 to Jan. 7 at the Lakehills Area Library, 7200 FM 1283, will be Fiber artist Mary Ann Hildebrand and woodworker George Barbour. A quilter since the mid eighties, Hildebrand began her journey in art quilting in 2004 by taking several week long workshops with nationally known art quilters.
