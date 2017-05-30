Less Than Two Weeks Remain For A $500...

Less Than Two Weeks Remain For A $500 Aviation Scholarship Opportunity

Last year, Frederick, MD based aviation insurance broker, Aviation Insurance Resources helped one lucky recipient get her aviation career back on track and work towards more ratings. Once again, a $500 aviation scholarship is being offered for student pilots and pilots to help further their training.

