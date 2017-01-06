Airborne 06.01.17: 1st Flt:MC-21, Sea Vixen Lands Gear-Up, Air Race Classic
The first commercial aircraft to be developed in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union completed its first flight on Sunday. The MC-21-300 took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and flew for about 30 minutes at an altitude of about 3,300 feet and speeds of up to 162 knots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|May 3
|Michu Pichu
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC