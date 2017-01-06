Airborne 06.01.17: 1st Flt:MC-21, Sea...

Airborne 06.01.17: 1st Flt:MC-21, Sea Vixen Lands Gear-Up, Air Race Classic

The first commercial aircraft to be developed in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union completed its first flight on Sunday. The MC-21-300 took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and flew for about 30 minutes at an altitude of about 3,300 feet and speeds of up to 162 knots.

