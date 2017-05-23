WFRE/Frederick, MD Has Midday Opening

WFRE/Frederick, MD Has Midday Opening

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAccess.com

ALOHA TRUST LLC Country WFRE/FREDERICK, MD midday personality HOLLY MCCALL has stepped down for a position outside of radio, leaving a gaping hole in the station's lineup. WFRE MD BRIAN MO tells ALL ACCESS the search is on for her successor, with imaging skills a plus; send materials to MO here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frederick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s... May 3 Michu Pichu 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar '17 Disinfectant 29
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
New to frederick (Oct '16) Oct '16 getting to know f... 1
News Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14) Jun '16 Ann Mims 7
Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13) May '16 John c 3
See all Frederick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frederick Forum Now

Frederick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frederick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Frederick, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,840 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC