Sunniva - "Untold"

A thickly reverberating rhythm section and airy vocals give "Untold" a weightless, psych-friendly quality to kick things off - drawing me in instantly. Various vocal layer additions around 00:50 make for an infectious result, with the loopy synth addition at 01:19 reminding me extremely fondly of Pulp, specifically the synth use in "Pink Glove".

