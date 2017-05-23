Sunniva - "Untold"
A thickly reverberating rhythm section and airy vocals give "Untold" a weightless, psych-friendly quality to kick things off - drawing me in instantly. Various vocal layer additions around 00:50 make for an infectious result, with the loopy synth addition at 01:19 reminding me extremely fondly of Pulp, specifically the synth use in "Pink Glove".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Obscure Sound.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|May 3
|Michu Pichu
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC