Public Hearing on theAmended Bill No. 17-08 - Considering Zoning...

The County Council of Frederick County, Maryland, will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the first floor hearing room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, to discuss amended Bill No. 17-08, which was amended by the County Council on Tuesday, May 16, 2017: The Bill was amended to: provide that the County Council may not consider certain zoning map amendments for a period beginning on July 1 before the general election for County Council Members and ending one day after the beginning of the County Council's term of office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Frederick County.