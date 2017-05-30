Public Hearing on theAmended Bill No. 17-08 - Considering Zoning...
The County Council of Frederick County, Maryland, will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the first floor hearing room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, to discuss amended Bill No. 17-08, which was amended by the County Council on Tuesday, May 16, 2017: The Bill was amended to: provide that the County Council may not consider certain zoning map amendments for a period beginning on July 1 before the general election for County Council Members and ending one day after the beginning of the County Council's term of office.
