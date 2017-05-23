Public Hearing on the Amended Bill No...

Public Hearing on the Amended Bill No. 17-10 - Continuation of the MPDU-PIL bill

The County Council of Frederick County, Maryland, will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the first floor hearing room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, to discuss amended Bill No. 17-10, which was amended by the County Council on Tuesday, May 16, 2017: AN ACT to: Amend Chapter 1-6A of the Frederick County Code to continue in effect the option to pay a per dwelling unit payment in lieu of building moderately priced dwelling units, to adjust the amount of the payment, and to provide for a triennial adjustment of the payment in lieu amount.

