Public Hearing on the Amended Bill No. 17-10 - Continuation of the MPDU-PIL bill
The County Council of Frederick County, Maryland, will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the first floor hearing room of Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, Maryland, to discuss amended Bill No. 17-10, which was amended by the County Council on Tuesday, May 16, 2017: AN ACT to: Amend Chapter 1-6A of the Frederick County Code to continue in effect the option to pay a per dwelling unit payment in lieu of building moderately priced dwelling units, to adjust the amount of the payment, and to provide for a triennial adjustment of the payment in lieu amount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Frederick County.
Add your comments below
Frederick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|May 3
|Michu Pichu
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|New to frederick (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|getting to know f...
|1
|Rev. Erskine B. Moss (Mar '14)
|Jun '16
|Ann Mims
|7
|Review: Magic Foot SPA (Apr '13)
|May '16
|John c
|3
Find what you want!
Search Frederick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC